CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 crisis is closing the state’s driver services facilities through December 7.
According to Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, the rise in coronavirus cases, the agency will close for two weeks.
“After careful consideration, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities until December 7, 2020, due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time. I am also encouraging customers to consider using online services which are available for many office transactions.”
The Illinois Secretary of State said expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards will be extended until June 1, 2021. This June 1, 2021 extension also includes those who have February, March, April and May 2021 expiration dates.
Expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will stay valid until June 1.
White encouraged people to use the state’s website site for services that could be done online. Those items include:
- Renewing a license plate sticker;
- Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;
- Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);
- Obtaining a driver record abstract;
- Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and
- Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.
White added that seven facilities will be offering drive-through services for license plate sticker transactions only.
*Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave.;
*Chicago West, 5301 W. Lexington St.;
*Rockford-Central, 3720 E. State St.;
*Macomb, 466 Deer Rd.;
*Springfield, Dirksen 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway;
*Tilton, #5 Southgate Dr.
*Chicago South (opens Nov. 19), 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been the only government agency open statewide offering in-person transactions,” said White. “We have remained committed to serving the public. Protecting the health and safety of our residents is my top priority, and this is the guiding principle of our decision-making.”
Those with CDLs (Commercial Driver Licenses) are excluded from the exemption because of the federal requirements needed. There will be CDL facilities open for CDL written and road exams. The ones in the Chicago area include:
*Elk Grove Village, 650 Roppolo Dr.;
*South Holland, 41 W. 162nd St.;
*West Chicago, 1280 Powis Rd.
