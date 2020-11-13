Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lawndale, Missing Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rion Davis, a 13-year-old girl who had been reported missing earlier this week, has been found safe.

Police said Rion had been missing since Tuesday, when she was last seen on the 800 block of South Independence Boulevard.

Friday afternoon, police canceled the missing person alert, and said Rion had been found safe.

