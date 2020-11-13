CHICAGO (CBS) — Eve is the PAWS Dog of the Week.

She is a one-year-old Blue Heeler mix. Eve is smart, curious, active and very cute. She enjoys playing with other large dogs, sniffing, eating cookies and learning new tricks.

Eve enjoys learning new commands and solving puzzles to get treats (even kibble or ice cubes!) She can be mischievous too. Eve is a big fan of toys (especially with squeakers) but is a toy destroyer! When she gets a new one, the first thing she does is take it to her crate.

She has a great time exploring her neighborhood on walks, but can pull a lot. And she’s always on the lookout for a new stick.

Eve is easily entertained and would do best with in an adult-only home. She is a star and would like to find an adopter that would like to continue her training. She is one of many dogs and cats available for adoption through the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process.

Visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more.

Are you looking for something fun and enriching to do with your pup? PAWS Chicago offers in-person training classes, puppy manners, obedience, nose work and much more. For more information, click on PAWS Chicago website classes link to sign up.

