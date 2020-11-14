CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in the Pullman neighborhood Saturday evening, when a boy one year older was handling a gun that discharged.
Around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East 105th Place, near Langley Avenue, the 13-year-oldboy was handling the gun inside a home when it discharged and struck the younger boy once in the chest, police said.
The 12-year-old boy was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.
The older boy was taken to Area Two Police Headquarters for questioning, and the gun was recovered, police said.
The incident remained under investigation late Saturday.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Sources: Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Pushed His Wife Away When She Tried To Stop Him From Burning Her Underwear
- Scammers Hustle Way Into 93-Year-Old Steger Woman’s House, But Her Son Is Watching It All On Camera
- Chicago’s Mayor Puts Out New COVID Stay At Home Advisory, More Restrictions Based On Case Surge Throughout The City