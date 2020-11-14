CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be showers this evening and overnight and maybe a few thunderstorms.
Winds will gust up to 40 mph Saturday night.
It will be climbing to near 50 by midnight but falling into the lower 40s by Sunday afternoon. Sprinkles and flurries are possible on a windy Sunday with gusts to near 50 mph.
Look for up-and-down temps for a few days then warming up to near 60 by end of next week.
The next chance of rain after Sunday is not until next weekend. Lower 40s are expected for highs Tuesday for coldest day of the week but then warming up to near 60 for both Thursday and Friday.