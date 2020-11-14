CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 11,028 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 166 additional deaths. There was a delay in death data reporting Friday, therefore 66 deaths that occurred Friday are being recorded in Saturday’s total, according to Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health.
This brings the total number of cases reported by IDPH to 562,985, including 10,670 deaths.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories have reported 114,370 tests for a total of 8,986,010. As of Friday night 5,415 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,018 were in intensive care and 499 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 is 12.6%.
