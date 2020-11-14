CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday reported a record-breaking 8,451 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 25 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 244,887 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,638, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 244,887
🔹 Total deaths: 4,638
🔹 Tests administered: 3,482,745
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/qIKHE4GSq2
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) November 14, 2020
Another 250 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 1,917,951 tests for individuals have been reported in the state, up from 1,893,070 on Friday. A total of 3,482,745 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
ISDH will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations Saturday:
Crown Point
Lake County Health Department
2900 W. 93rd Ave.
Rising Sun
Rising Sun Church of Christ
315 N. High St.
Bedford
Lawrence County Fairgrounds
11261 US Highway 50 W.
Find other testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Sources: Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Pushed His Wife Away When She Tried To Stop Him From Burning Her Underwear
- Scammers Hustle Way Into 93-Year-Old Steger Woman’s House, But Her Son Is Watching It All On Camera
- Chicago’s Mayor Puts Out New COVID Stay At Home Advisory, More Restrictions Based On Case Surge Throughout The City