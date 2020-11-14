Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday reported a record-breaking 8,451 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 25 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 244,887 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,638, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 250 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

 

So far, 1,917,951 tests for individuals have been reported in the state, up from 1,893,070 on Friday. A total of 3,482,745 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.

ISDH will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations Saturday:

Crown Point
Lake County Health Department
2900 W. 93rd Ave.

Rising Sun
Rising Sun Church of Christ
315 N. High St.

Bedford
Lawrence County Fairgrounds
11261 US Highway 50 W.

Find other testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

