By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:East Chatham, homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after a fight in a backyard in the East Chatham neighborhood in the midday hours Saturday.

At 12:03 p.m., the man was found unresponsive after a fight with multiple people in the backyard of a house in the 8200 block of South Dobson Avenue, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police did not specify how he was killed.

Area Two detectives were investigating Saturday afternoon.

