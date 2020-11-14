Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Measles, O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Public Health is notifying the public of a possible measles exposure at O’Hare International Airport after a contagious 1-year-old passed through the airport. The child was there on Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The times include the period when the child was at the location, which is believed to be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and two hours after as the measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infectious person leaves the area.

The child and family were returning from a visit to an international location.

Anyone who was in terminals 3 and 5 that night and has not been vaccinated for measles is high highly encouraged to reach out to a doctor. Travelers who received standard childhood vaccines do not need to take action.

