By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in critical condition after falling into Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon, police say.

Chicago police and firefighters responded to the call in the 2300 block of South Lake Shore Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Witnesses said they heard an unknown male fall into the water before becoming unresponsive.

The victim was rescued and transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

