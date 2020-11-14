PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Plainfield District 202 parents held a car rally on Saturday to drive home a point – they want their children back in school.
The caravan’s route included downtown Plainfield, as well as a high school and middle school. It was one of several statewide events organized by the group Reopen Illinois Schools.
The Plainfield parents said their kids are struggling with remote learning, and they have a right to choose in-person classes.
On its website, the district said it plans for a return to in-person learning in “slow, controlled manner” when it is safe to do so. But in a statement to CBS 2, District 202 director of community relations Tom Hernandez said more students cannot be brought back if it is dangerous.
“I will reiterate and repeat what we have told our families many times,” he wrote. “We understand their feelings. We absolutely want to get all our students back to in person learning as soon as it is safe to do so for all our students and staff. Parents WILL have a choice whether to continue with remote or send their kids back for in person learning when it is their turn to return. Our plan calls for bring students back in small groups. In fact, we already started on 10-26. But we cannot in good conscience bring more students back while the COVID numbers spiral out of control.”
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Sources: Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Pushed His Wife Away When She Tried To Stop Him From Burning Her Underwear
- Scammers Hustle Way Into 93-Year-Old Steger Woman’s House, But Her Son Is Watching It All On Camera
- Chicago’s Mayor Puts Out New COVID Stay At Home Advisory, More Restrictions Based On Case Surge Throughout The City