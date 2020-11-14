CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager was shot during a fight at a Portillo’s drive-thru in Chicago’s South Loop Friday night.
The 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Police say he got out of a car and confronted the driver of a black Jeep who was honking at him.
The driver got out, too, shot the boy, and then drove off.
The boy is being treated at Stroger Hospital.
