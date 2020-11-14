Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager was shot during a fight at a Portillo’s drive-thru in Chicago’s South Loop Friday night.

The 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Police say he got out of a car and confronted the driver of a black Jeep who was honking at him.

The driver got out, too, shot the boy, and then drove off.

The boy is being treated at Stroger Hospital.

