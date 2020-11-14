CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon upon opening a door in the South Austin neighborhood.
At 2:12 p.m., the 26-year-old woman was in an apartment in the 5500 block of West Washington Boulevard when she heard a sound coming from outside the front door, police said.
She opened the door, and a man took out a gun and shot her, police said.
The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized, police said.
Area Five detectives were investigating Saturday afternoon.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Sources: Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Pushed His Wife Away When She Tried To Stop Him From Burning Her Underwear
- Scammers Hustle Way Into 93-Year-Old Steger Woman’s House, But Her Son Is Watching It All On Camera
- Chicago’s Mayor Puts Out New COVID Stay At Home Advisory, More Restrictions Based On Case Surge Throughout The City