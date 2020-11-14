Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon upon opening a door in the South Austin neighborhood.

At 2:12 p.m., the 26-year-old woman was in an apartment in the 5500 block of West Washington Boulevard when she heard a sound coming from outside the front door, police said.

She opened the door, and a man took out a gun and shot her, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Five detectives were investigating Saturday afternoon.

