CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teens – the youngest of them a 14-year-old girl – were wounded Sunday evening in a dance studio on 79th Street.
Around 9 p.m., the victims were among a group in the dance studio in the 200 block of East 79th Street near Indiana Avenue, on the cusp of the Grand Crossing and Chatham neighborhoods, when at least one person fired shots from outside and struck them all, police said.
A 14-year-old girl was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, while a 19-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. They were both in serious condition.
Further details were not known Sunday night, as there were no witnesses who saw the shooting.
Area Two detectives were investigating late Sunday.
