CHICAGO (CBS) — UPDATE: Illinois state police say a two-month-old child has been located after an Amber Alert was issued for his abduction.
—
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a two-month-old boy who was abducted Sunday morning.
Illinois State Police say two-month-old Noah DelHotal was taken from his home on Center Street in McNabb in Putnam County at 7 a.m. McNabb is about 115 miles southwest of Chicago.
Noah is a White boy, 20 inches tall, and weighs 15 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is wearing gray and white striped pajama shirt and bottoms.
His mother reported that he was taken by his non-custodial father, Kevin DelHotal, in a white 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Illinois license plate Z529020.
Kevin DelHotal is a White 32-year-old man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored Illinois hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
