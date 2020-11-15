CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 14 people had been shot, and one of them had been killed, in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon.
The only fatal incident involving gunshots as of Sunday afternoon happened at 8:05 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of West Madison Street in the South Austin neighborhood.
Police said a 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the head and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The man was identified as February Burage.
A man was also found dead in a homicide in the East Chatham neighborhood on Saturday, but police did not indicate that he was shot.
At 12:03 p.m., the man was found unresponsive after a fight with multiple people in the backyard of a house in the 8200 block of South Dobson Avenue, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police did not specify how he was killed.
At least seven other people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:
- A 37-year-old man was shot at 7:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Meade Avenue in the Clearing neighborhood. He suffered a graze wound to the back and he did not know where the shots came from, police said. The victim was treated and released from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
- A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight in the drive-through of the Portillo’s at 520 W. Taylor St. at 11:06 p.m. Friday. The suspect was in a black Jeep behind the boy’s vehicle and beeped his horn, which led them both to get out of their cars and fight before the assailant shot the boy, police said. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
- At 12:56 a.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was walking in the 3800 block of West Adams Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when a man inside a passing white sport-utility vehicle fired shots and struck him in the leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:12 a.m. Saturday, a 54-year-old man was driving in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. He did not see the assailant or know where the shots came from, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
- At 2:12 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman opened the door of an apartment after hearing a sound outside in the 5500 block of West Washington Boulevard in the South Austin neighborhood. The man on the other side of the door shot her, and wounded her in the right leg, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized.
- At 3:21 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was in front of the home in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was wounded in the groin area and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
- At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a boy a year old was handling a gun in a home in the 700 block of East 105th Place in the Pullman neighborhood and the gun discharged. The 12-year-old boy was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said. The older boy was taken to Area Two Police Headquarters for questioning, was later boy was released without charges and the case was classified as a Non-Criminal Accidental Discharge, police said.
