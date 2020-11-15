CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a Monday night matchup of teams going in different directions. Here are three things to watch as the slumping Bears host the suddenly surging Vikings at Soldier Field.
Lights Too Bright For Cousins?
Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s known for being a creature of habit, seems to like playing at noon much more than at night. He’s 38-24-1 in early kickoffs but 11-26 in late afternoon or prime-time games. And it’s not just about facing better teams in those games. Here’s the kicker, he’s 0-9 as a starter on Monday night football.
Look Out For The Linebackers
It should be another busy day for the Bears linebackers. Roquan Smith has been playing great most of the year, but it’s the veteran Danny Trevathan stepping up his game of late. They were a big part of the Bears bottling up Derrick Henry last week, and they’ll be key to the bears plan to slow down Vikings running back Dalvin Cook this week. Cook has an absurd 478 yards from scrimmage the last 2 weeks.
Figure It Out, Foles And Nagy
Much has been made of Bears head coach Matt Nagy possibly giving up play-calling duties. I don’t expect that to happen, so the best hope is for Nagy and Quarterback Nick Foles to get on the same page. Foles said earlier this week clicking with a playcaller can sometimes be a grind, and it seems like there’s a wall they can’t break through. The young Vikings defense seems to be improving, but still isn’t great, so if Foles and Nagy can’t get in sync this week, Nagy may need to say bye, bye, bye to calling the plays.
