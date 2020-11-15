CHICAGO (CBS) — A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m., with gusts near 50 mph.
By 10 p.m., the winds will be blustery but not quite as strong.
It will be clearing tonight and seasonably cold, and then more sun and milder on Monday with less wind. The high Monday will be near 50 as it becomes partly cloudy in the afternoon.
It will be colder again Tuesday, but then warming up to 60 or warmer by the end of the week.
The best chance of rain for the week to come is next Saturday.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Sources: Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Pushed His Wife Away When She Tried To Stop Him From Burning Her Underwear
- Scammers Hustle Way Into 93-Year-Old Steger Woman’s House, But Her Son Is Watching It All On Camera
- Chicago’s Mayor Puts Out New COVID Stay At Home Advisory, More Restrictions Based On Case Surge Throughout The City