By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m., with gusts near 50 mph.

By 10 p.m., the winds will be blustery but not quite as strong.

It will be clearing tonight and seasonably cold, and then more sun and milder on Monday with less wind. The high Monday will be near 50 as it becomes partly cloudy in the afternoon.

High Temperatures: 11.15.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be colder again Tuesday, but then warming up to 60 or warmer by the end of the week.

The best chance of rain for the week to come is next Saturday.

Precipitation Chances: 11.15.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

