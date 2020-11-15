CHICAGO (CBS) — A wind advisory is in effect in the Chicago area until 6 p.m. Sunday as a cold front brings winds that could gust up to 50 mph. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s early in the morning and then slide to around 39 by late in the morning and stay there.
Expect rain and snow showers in the morning and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will feel like the 20s Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cold.
Monday will be sunny and a bit warmer with more seasonable high temperatures.
There is, however, a late week warmup on the way!
Sunday: WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 6PM. Morning rain/snow mix. Mostly cloudy and windy with gusts to 50 mph possible.Early high of 49 but dropping to the upper 30s before noon.
Sunday night- Partly cloudy and breezy. 33
Monday: Sunny. 51.