CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 6,844 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 22 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 251,597 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,660, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 250 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 251,597
🔹 Total deaths: 4,660
🔹 Tests administered: 3,536,082
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/O5u5UMbR30
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) November 15, 2020
So far 1,938,289 individuals have been tested in the state, up from 1,917,951 on Saturday. A total of 3,536,082 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
