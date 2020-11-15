AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Aurora were searching late Sunday for a hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist the night before on that city’s east side.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Montgomery Road and White Eagle Drive in Aurora.
Officers arrived to find the victim in the roadway. Dragomir Misic, 27, died at the scene despite attempts by paramedics to save him.
Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330, or to call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to report anonymously.
Aurora police noted that Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in felony cases.
