CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Tuesday no one will be able to go to the Secretary of State’s Office for a new license. They are closing under COVID-19 restrictions.
Drivers who wanted to beat that deadline were stuck in huge lines Saturday. Some waited in line for three hours to get inside.
Offices will close from Nov. 17 to Dec. 7, but some licenses and IDs can be renewed online.
