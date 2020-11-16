DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Two stores on the Northwest Side are cleaning up after thieves smashed windows to get inside.

Thieves used a brick to break into Tom and Jerry’s on Montrose and Narragansett. A safe was taken and damage was reported.

Thieves also smashed the glass door of the UPS store and stole cash registers.

