CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 22 people were shot, and one of them was killed, in Chicago this weekend.
The only fatal incident involving gunshots as of Sunday afternoon happened at 8:05 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of West Madison Street in the South Austin neighborhood.
Police said a 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the head and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The man was identified as February Burage.
A man was also found dead in a homicide in the East Chatham neighborhood on Saturday, but police did not indicate that he was shot.
At 12:03 p.m., the man was found unresponsive after a fight with multiple people in the backyard of a house in the 8200 block of South Dobson Avenue, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police did not specify how he was killed.
At least 20 other people were wounded in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:
At 11:02 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was driving in the 7900 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood, near the Chicago Skyway overpass, when someone in a white sport-utility vehicle opened fire and shot him, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot to the left torso.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of South Damen Avenue in West Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Also at 2 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of South Perry Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood when another man robbed him at gunpoint – taking an unknown amount of cash – and also shot him. The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was reported to be in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.
At 6:33 a.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old woman was shot in the groin and legs in the 1200 block of West 72nd Street in Englewood. She was in a quarrel with a man she knew and he shot her multiple times, police said. The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.
At 7:36 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was shot in the wrist in the 600 block of North Hamlin Avenue in Humboldt Park. He was in a car when a man pulled up on a bicycle and fired shots, police said. The victim self-transported to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
At 10:35 am. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was shot during a fight with another man in the alley behind the 1500 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park. Police said the assailant shot the man multiple times during the physical altercation. The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition. This was only a couple of blocks from the scene where a 47-year-old man was shot in the back with a pellet gun in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street at 1:19 a.m.
At 3:24 p.m. Sunday, a man about 24 years old entered Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the thigh, after being shot in the 5600 block of West Madison Street in South Austin – the same block where a homicide occurred on Friday night.
At 5:45 p.m. Sunday, a man was inside a vehicle in the 2100 block of South Drake Avenue in Lawndale when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
At 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old woman was walking in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when she heard shots and felt pain. She had been shot in the back, but she did not know where the shots came from. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.
At 9 p.m. Sunday, a shooting at a dance studio at 79th Street and Indiana Avenue left three teens wounded. The victims were among a group in the dance studio in the 200 block of East 79th Street, on the cusp of the Grand Crossing and Chatham neighborhoods, when at least one person fired shots from outside and struck them all, police said. A 14-year-old girl was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, while two men, 18 and 19, were in serious condition.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was walking in a location he did not remember when two men approached him at gunpoint and demanded his hooded sweat shirt. One of the men shot the victim in the leg as they took the sweat shirt, police said. The victim self-transported to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Bronzeville – which police used as the address for the shooting because he did not remember where it happened. He was reported in fair condition.
At 3:30 a.m. Monday, a 40-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1000 block of North Harding Avenue in Humboldt Park. He heard shots and felt pain, but he did not see the assailant or know where the shots came from. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- A 37-year-old man was shot at 7:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Meade Avenue in the Clearing neighborhood. He suffered a graze wound to the back and he did not know where the shots came from, police said. The victim was treated and released from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
- A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight in the drive-through of the Portillo’s at 520 W. Taylor St. at 11:06 p.m. Friday. The suspect was in a black Jeep behind the boy’s vehicle and beeped his horn, which led them both to get out of their cars and fight before the assailant shot the boy, police said. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
- At 12:56 a.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was walking in the 3800 block of West Adams Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when a man inside a passing white sport-utility vehicle fired shots and struck him in the leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:12 a.m. Saturday, a 54-year-old man was driving in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. He did not see the assailant or know where the shots came from, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
- At 2:12 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman opened the door of an apartment after hearing a sound outside in the 5500 block of West Washington Boulevard in the South Austin neighborhood. The man on the other side of the door shot her, and wounded her in the right leg, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized.
- At 3:21 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was in front of the home in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was wounded in the groin area and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
- At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a boy a year old was handling a gun in a home in the 700 block of East 105th Place in the Pullman neighborhood and the gun discharged. The 12-year-old boy was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said. The older boy was taken to Area Two Police Headquarters for questioning, was later boy was released without charges and the case was classified as a Non-Criminal Accidental Discharge, police said.
