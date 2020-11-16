CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday night after being shot in the head on the city’s Far South Side.
The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 115th Street, on the cusp of the West Roseland and West Pullman neighborhoods.
The boy was sitting on the couch in the living room when witnesses heard gunshots and found that he had been shot in the head, police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Late Monday, no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.
