CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving disturbance is moving from Wisconsin to Michigan. It is increasing clouds in all areas, and may bring a sprinkle or flurry late in the afternoon. There is a lot of dry air in place, so impacts from the system are minimal — mostly clouds.
The system will also pull cold air over the region Monday night and Tuesday.
Starting midweek there will be a warming trend.
Forecast:
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30, 20s in outlying areas
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and chilly. High 41
Wednesday: Sunny. High 50
