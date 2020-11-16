DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Chicago Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving disturbance is moving from Wisconsin to Michigan. It is increasing clouds in all areas, and may bring a sprinkle or flurry late in the afternoon. There is a lot of dry air in place, so impacts from the system are minimal — mostly clouds.

The system will also pull cold air over the region Monday night and Tuesday.

Starting midweek there will be a warming trend.

Forecast:
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30, 20s in outlying areas
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and chilly. High 41
Wednesday: Sunny. High 50

