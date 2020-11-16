DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:911 Dispatcher, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 complications have claimed the life of a beloved Chicago 911 dispatcher.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez spent 33 years helping save lives at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards described Lopez as a voice of security and reassurance for Chicago Police officers. The OEMC called him a “wonderful friend to many,” including many at the CPD.

Late Monday, a long line of Chicago Police officers drove past Lopez’s home with their lights on in tribute to their fallen colleague and friend.

