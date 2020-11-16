CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 complications have claimed the life of a beloved Chicago 911 dispatcher.
Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez spent 33 years helping save lives at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
CBS 2’s Brad Edwards described Lopez as a voice of security and reassurance for Chicago Police officers. The OEMC called him a “wonderful friend to many,” including many at the CPD.
RIP: Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez – a voice of security and reassurance – for CPD Officers. A dispatcher of the highest regard. He died today from COVID-19 complication. His 33 years of service to the Office of Emergency Management won’t be forgotten. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/0xCLh5DSGS
— Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) November 17, 2020
Late Monday, a long line of Chicago Police officers drove past Lopez’s home with their lights on in tribute to their fallen colleague and friend.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Strangers Step In And Go All Out For Woman Who Was Left Homeless, Scared, And Living In Car With Her Two Cats
- Brighton Park Suffers From Serious Gang Issues, But Also Has Vigilant Neighbors Stepping In
- COVID-19 In Chicago: Stay-At-Home Advisory Begins Monday For City; Doctor Weighs In On How It Will Work