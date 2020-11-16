CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA Blue Line has been suspended between Wicker Park and the Near West Side due to a medical emergency on the tracks.
The Chicago Transit Authority said service was suspended between the Damen stop in Wicker Park and the Racine stop on the Near West Side – a stretch that includes the entire downtown area leg of the line.
Trains were only running between Damen and the O’Hare terminal and between Racine and the Forest Park terminal.
Shuttle buses were available as a replacement.
The CTA did not specify the nature of the medical emergency, which happened at the Grand stop at Milwaukee and Grand avenues and Halsted Street.
