CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters are responding to a large scrapyard fire in Gary, Indiana Monday morning.
The massive fire is burning on 4th Avenue, southeast of the Gary Airport.
#Gary – massive scrapyard fire continues to burn on 4th Ave southeast of Gary Airport near Industrial Hwy. pic.twitter.com/TlAQ00uQRK
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) November 16, 2020
There are vehicles on fire along with trailers that continue to burn. Chopper 2 was over the scene where thick smoke can be seen for miles.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
