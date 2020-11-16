Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters are responding to a large scrapyard fire in Gary, Indiana Monday morning.

The massive fire is burning on 4th Avenue, southeast of the Gary Airport.

There are vehicles on fire along with trailers that continue to burn. Chopper 2 was over the scene where thick smoke can be seen for miles.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

