CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, as well as 37 additional deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Illinois have skyrocketed in the past month-and-a-half. The state is averaging 12,384 new cases per day over the past seven days, compared to 2,052 new cases per day during the first seven days of October. Illinois has now reported at least 10,000 new cases of the virus for 11 days in a row, setting new daily case records six times during that span.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a total of 585,248 coronavirus cases, including 10,779 deaths.
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois now stands at 12.6%, down slightly from the 13.2% rate reported on Friday, but still more than triple the case positivity rate of 3.5% at the start of October.
As of Sunday night, 5,581 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, an all-time high. The state’s hospitalization numbers have risen every day for more than three weeks, and have been above 5,000 for six days in a row, after never reaching that level during the first wave of the pandemic.
Illinois is averaging 5,268 coronavirus hospitalizations per day over the last week, up from an average of about 1,500 per day at the start of October. During the first wave of the pandemic, the state peaked at an average of 4,822 hospitalizations per day in early May.
