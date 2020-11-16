CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were hoping surveillance video would help catch a pair behind a September murder in the Fernwood neighborhood.
The incident happened in the 200 block of West 103rd Street at 8:35 p.m. Sept. 22.
Police said two men hit an elderly man with a baseball bat and then set his body on fire.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Earl Chauncy Miller, 74, of Chicago Heights.
One of the suspects was spotted on surveillance cameras in a convenience store and had on a colorful backpack. Police said he was also wearing a black graphic T-shirt, gray sweat pants with white stripes on the sides, and a paper mask.
The other was spotted outside in a hooded sweat shirt. He also had on light-colored jeans and white gym shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTip.com.
