By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Jobs, Working For Chicago, Working For Chicago Stories

CHICAGO (CBS)– Shipt, the retail delivery service, is looking to hire 4,000 employees in the Chicago area this holiday season.

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago, finding you opportunities to get back to work during the pandemic.

Shipt is a same-day delivery service that offers a marketplace with more than 100 retailers, including Meyer, Target and Bed Bad and Beyond.

Throughout the holiday season, Shipt needs shoppers. They are looking to hire 4,000 shoppers, a job that allows for flexible hours. Shoppers can view an order before deciding to make the trip.

The average pay-per-shop is $21. Job seekers can apply online. 

