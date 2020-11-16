Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for the parents of two sisters who were found alone on the street in the South Shore neighborhood.

Kamariya, 5, and Chantel, 1, were located in the 1700 block of East 72nd Street at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. A neighbor spotted them and called police.

The sisters are now at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.

