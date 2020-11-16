CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for the parents of two sisters who were found alone on the street in the South Shore neighborhood.
Kamariya, 5, and Chantel, 1, were located in the 1700 block of East 72nd Street at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. A neighbor spotted them and called police.
The sisters are now at Comer Children’s Hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.
