CHICAGO (CBS)– A water main break is causing flooding in Streeterville.
A 12-inch water main broke around 10 a.m. on Mies Van Der Rohe Way between Walton Place and Chestnut Street, according to the city’s Department of Water Management.
The broken water main has since been shut down, but not until after it caused flooding problems for at least five nearby high-rises. Water Management spokeswoman Megan Vidis said the city was working with individual building engineers to coordinate pumping water out of the buildings, while crews work to repair the broken main.
Building managers at 875 N. Michigan Ave., formerly known as the John Hancock Center, warned occupants of a possible power outage due to the flooding. It was recommended occupants vacate the building.
The city said repairs to the broken main were not expected to be completed until Monday night.
