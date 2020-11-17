CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored four officers for their bravery on the job.
Officers from the 8th district saved a woman’s life who trying to take her own life earlier this year. She was clinging to a light pole 40 feet over train tracks.
“When I saw the female up there, I just thought of my children, my daughters, so I didn’t even think twice,” Officer Lisbeth Zamora-Mitre said.
Zamora-Mitre and Adan Barraza risked their own lives and safety to get to the woman before she fell. Officers Hector Briseno and Jonathon Garduno helped to get the woman safely on the sidewalk.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- 4-Year-Old Liam Barbarasa Found In Van In Irving Park After AMBER Alert Was Issued
- After Costly Renovations, Country Club Hills Couple Can’t Rent Home They Inherited While Licenses Are On Hold; ‘We’re Losing Hand Over Fist’
- COVID In Illinois: How Is Dining In A Fully Enclosed Tent Different From Indoor Dining? State Officials Say It’s Not At All