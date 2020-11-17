DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored four officers for their bravery on the job.

Officers from the 8th district saved a woman’s life who trying to take her own life earlier this year. She was clinging to a light pole 40 feet over train tracks.

“When I saw the female up there, I just thought of my children, my daughters, so I didn’t even think twice,” Officer Lisbeth Zamora-Mitre said.

Zamora-Mitre and Adan Barraza risked their own lives and safety to get to the woman before she fell. Officers Hector Briseno and Jonathon Garduno helped to get the woman safely on the sidewalk.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 

 

 