BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — Police late Monday night surrounded a van in the Irving Park neighborhood, hours after they said it was stolen miles away in Bridgeview with a 4-year-old boy inside.

The boy, Liam Barbarasa, was found in the van and was taken to Swedish Hospital, Chicago Police said.

An AMBER Alert had been issued Monday night for Liam. He had been in the vehicle outside the 7-Eleven gas station at 79th Street and Roberts Road in Bridgeview when an unknown suspect stole it around 5:37 p.m., police said.

The vehicle had been running at the time, police said.

Police said Liam was left in the car as his dad ran into 7-Eleven for food. When Liam’s father came out, the car was gone.

POLICE: The 4-year old was left in the car as dad ran into 7-11 for food. When dad came out, the car was gone. pic.twitter.com/1ZfNPDsbQh — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) November 17, 2020

Bridgeview police Cmdr. David Case said the stolen 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette had been spotted early in the 7 p.m. hour near Marquette Park on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Witnesses said just before 10 p.m., the vehicle was found several miles away at Pulaski Road and Belle Plaine Avenue. Liam was inside and was taken to Swedish Hospital to be checked out, police said.

The AMBER Alert was canceled.

At a news conference before Liam was found, his mother, Maria Barbarasa, had earlier said she would not look to have the auto thief charged or prosecuted if Liam were brought back safely.

Liams mother pleading for his safe return. Says he’s the strongest boy she knows pic.twitter.com/GGopv3stsL — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) November 17, 2020

Maria Barbarasa said Liam was playing with his sister just an hour earlier on toboggan sleds, and the 2-year-old sister was at home waiting for him Monday night.

She said Liam loves cars and trains and has a lot of energy, and loves to be outside.

“He’s a sweet, sweet boy. He’s very shy, so he’s scared of strangers; people he doesn’t know. So I’m praying, praying that he’s in the car, safe sleeping, and that I’ll see him very soon. I have no ill feelings. I know life is hard, and I really, really – whatever happened happened, I don’t care I just need my boy back,” Maria Barbarasa said. “I know you probably didn’t realize that he was in there, and that’s OK.”

Liam’s mother says shes not angry at the person who took Liam. She just wants her boy back. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9FsRmHclGA — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) November 17, 2020

The investigation continued late Monday.

