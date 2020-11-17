DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:115th Street, 5-Year-Old Boy, shooting, West Pullman, West Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday night after being struck in the head by a stray bullet on the city’s Far South Side.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 115th Street, on the cusp of the West Roseland and West Pullman neighborhoods.

The boy was playing on his iPad in the living room when witnesses heard gunshots and found that he had been shot in the head, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Late Monday, no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact officers.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 