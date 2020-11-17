CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday night after being struck in the head by a stray bullet on the city’s Far South Side.
The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 115th Street, on the cusp of the West Roseland and West Pullman neighborhoods.
The boy was playing on his iPad in the living room when witnesses heard gunshots and found that he had been shot in the head, police said.
Please keep the 5yr. old child who was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle while playing in his living room in the 200 block of W. 115th St., in your prayers. He is currently in surgery at Comers Children’s Hospital.
— Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) November 17, 2020
He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Late Monday, no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact officers.
