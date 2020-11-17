COVID In Chicago: CPS Announces Plan To Resume In-Person Learning For Pre-K And Special Ed Students In January, K-8 In FebruaryUnder a plan announced Tuesday, all Chicago Public Schools students will go on with remote learning for the rest of 2020 -- but some students will return in person January, and students from kindergarten through eighth grade will return in February.

Aldermen Advance Plan To Cap Food Delivery App Fees At 15%The City Council could set a 15% cap on the fees delivery services such as Grubhub and DoorDash charge to restaurants before Thanksgiving, offering a “lifeline” to the city’s struggling hospitality industry during the second wave of the pandemic.

United Airlines To Require Rapid COVID-19 Test On Certain International FlightsBefore international travelers fly across the pond on certain United Airlines flights, they will need to pass an important test--one for COVID-19.

Pritzker Says His Family 'Came Under Attack' Because Of Lies Against Them On Social Media; Will Spend Thanksgiving ApartThe governor explained that his wife and daughter will be staying in Florida indefinitely, because his daughter last week “came under attack in an attempt to have some political effect on me.”