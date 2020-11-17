CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and calm Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20s.
Winds increase mid-morning Wednesday out of the south. This wind flow draws mild air into our area, as the high hits 51.
High winds become a concern Wednesday night into Thursday. Winds could gust 40-45 mph.
The mild air makes Thursday our warmest day, with a high of 65.
The next rain arrives close to sunset Friday and lingers through the weekend.
