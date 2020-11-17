DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and calm Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20s.

Winds increase mid-morning Wednesday out of the south. This wind flow draws mild air into our area, as the high hits 51.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 11.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

High winds become a concern Wednesday night into Thursday. Winds could gust 40-45 mph.

Wind Gusts: 11.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The mild air makes Thursday our warmest day, with a high of 65.

Next 2 Days: 11.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The next rain arrives close to sunset Friday and lingers through the weekend.

7 Day Forecast: 11.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist