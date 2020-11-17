CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was struck in the head by a stray bullet while playing in his house on the city’s Far South Side this week.

On Tuesday night, CBS 2’s Tara Molina was asking police what was being done to catch the people behind the shooting.

As of Tuesday night, the boy remained at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was rushed for surgery the night before.

Members of the community say he has stabilized since, but Chicago Police have not updated his condition since calling it critical.

Meanwhile, community organizers marching through the neighborhood where the shooting happened on Tuesday.

“These kids just want to grow up,” said Terrance Henderson of Chicago CRED.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, there was a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of West 115th Street, near Wentworth Avenue, on the cusp of the West Roseland and West Pullman neighborhoods.

Security camera video released by Chicago Police shows a man hanging out of the passenger side window firing a gun. One of those shots struck that 5-year-old boy, who was sitting in his living room playing on his iPad.

The CPD released photos of the vehicle they believe is connected, saying the people in the car are suspected of shooting into the house.

They’re asking anyone with information about this car, and the shooting, to come forward – and they’re not alone.

A community activist is now offering a $500 reward, via GoFundMe donations, for information leading to an arrest.

Others, such as Henderson, are focused on spreading awareness.

“We have talked to the family and we have heard that he has stabilized conditions,” Henderson said.

Just in 2020, we know 42 kids – people under the age of 18 – have been shot and killed in Chicago. Last year, there were 36.

“This is unacceptable,” Henderson said.

On Tuesday night, we were told no suspects were in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call them at (312) 747- 8271

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CPDTIP.com.

