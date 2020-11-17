CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s more on what lead to the safe return of a four-year-old boy Monday night after he was in the back seat of a stolen car in south suburban Bridgeview.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye spoke with the boy’s father Tuesday about the scare, the return and the state of the case.

The child’s father said his heart sank when he saw the car was missing from in front of a 7-11. George Barbarasa, the father, had just gotten over a bout with COVID-19 when this happened.

The 2001 Oldsmobile was taken from a 7-11 at 79th and Roberts Monday night around 5:30. The car was stolen as the father went to get some groceries, and his four-year-old son Liam was in the back.

On Tuesday, police were reviewing security camera footage from those critical moments as the thief is still at large. In the hours that followed, police scanner traffic reveals police had sightings of the car. But authorities couldn’t nail down a hard location until the fathers’ credit card was being used at two gas stations near Avondale.

A short time later, the boy and the car were found in the area of Belle Plain and Pulaski. Video shows him wrapped in a blanket just before being reunited with his family, who had made impassioned pleas for his safe return.

The big developments: The boy’s mother was back at Bridgeview police talking with authorities. Police have yet to release the crucial security camera video of the moment the car was taken with the boy in the back.

The FBI has begun assisting with combing through security video from the various crime scenes, as they are still looking for their suspect who fled the area Monday night.

WANTED: This is the person police believe stole a car in Bridgeview last night with a 4-year old in the back seat. This surveillance image is from a retailer where the suspect tried to use a stolen credit card left in the car. The boy was found safe an hour later. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/gxc6XGPB1u — Chris Tye (@TVTye) November 17, 2020

Off-camera, the child’s father said the boy slept most of Tuesday and is still a bit rattled, but otherwise ok.

