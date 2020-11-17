DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:CFD, Chicago, Fire, high rise

CHICAGO (CBS) — No one was hurt, but lots of firefighters rushed to the scene of a high rise fire on the near North Side.

Just before 8:00 Tuesday morning, crews rushed to Ontario and State after a fire started in one of the units. Chicago Fire Department crews quickly had it out.

One person was checked out by paramedics but did not go to the hospital.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 