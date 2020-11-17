CHICAGO (CBS) — No one was hurt, but lots of firefighters rushed to the scene of a high rise fire on the near North Side.
Just before 8:00 Tuesday morning, crews rushed to Ontario and State after a fire started in one of the units. Chicago Fire Department crews quickly had it out.
One person was checked out by paramedics but did not go to the hospital.
