CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot Tuesday evening on the Eisenhower Expressway on the city’s West Side.
The shooting happened on the westbound side of the expressway near Laramie Avenue.
The westbound lanes were shut down for more than an hour. Brake lights were seen for miles as Illinois State Police looked for shell casings.
The victim was a passenger in a Jeep, and was driven to Loretto Hospital nearby.
It was not known Tuesday night if the attack was random.
No one was in custody.
