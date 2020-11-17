CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is voluntarily closing for the rest of the year amid COVID-19 surges.
The aquarium will officially close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, “in continued responsibility and commitment to the safety and health of people, animals, and the community.”
In statement Tuesday, aquarium officials said the target reopening date is January 2. A spokesperson said all essential aquarium staff will continue to work onsite to care for the aquatic life.
The Shedd will still offer news and events virtually on social media and on their website.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- 4-Year-Old Liam Barbarasa Found In Van In Irving Park After AMBER Alert Was Issued
- After Costly Renovations, Country Club Hills Couple Can’t Rent Home They Inherited While Licenses Are On Hold; ‘We’re Losing Hand Over Fist’
- COVID In Illinois: How Is Dining In A Fully Enclosed Tent Different From Indoor Dining? State Officials Say It’s Not At All