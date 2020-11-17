DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s time to start preparing for Thanksgiving meals and if you live in Illinois, it’s probable your table will include mashed potatoes.

Mashed potatoes are the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Illinois, according to Zippia. The career expert site used Google Trends and searches to determine the most popular side in each state.

In Indiana, the most popular dish is deviled eggs. While Wisconsin is with Illinois on the mashed potato trend, Michigan and Ohio favor green bean casseroles.

According to Zippia,  mashed potatoes took first place in 10 states, making it the most popular side.

