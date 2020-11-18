DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Conditions were breezy Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will hold in the mid-40s overnight – a relatively mild condition considering our normal daytime high is 47.

A Wind Advisory is in effect on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for southwest winds 20-30 with gusts to 45.

Wind Advisory: 11.18.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wind Gusts: 11.18.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Warm winds will push is into the mid 60s.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 11.18.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, the high is 60. It will be colder this weekend with rain likely.

7 Day Forecast: 11.18.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Also From CBS Chicago:

Mary Kay Kleist