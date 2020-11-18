CHICAGO (CBS) — Conditions were breezy Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures will hold in the mid-40s overnight – a relatively mild condition considering our normal daytime high is 47.
A Wind Advisory is in effect on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for southwest winds 20-30 with gusts to 45.
Warm winds will push is into the mid 60s.
On Friday, the high is 60. It will be colder this weekend with rain likely.
