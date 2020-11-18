CHICAGO (CBS)– Community leaders are calling for a budget amendment to fund a program that world keep police from responding to mental health crises.
It’s in response to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s co-responder approach, which teams up officers, paramedics and mental health experts on certain crisis calls.
Opponents say police presence in those cases only leads to further trauma.
The group is calling for $5.2 million to fund the program under the banner “Treatment Not Trauma.” It proposes development of a 2-1-1 crisis line with an option to request support from a non-police team for non-violent situations.
