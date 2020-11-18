CHICAGO (CBS) — After enduring 12 days in a row with at least 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, Illinois on Wednesday reported 8,922 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, as the state’s average positivity rate has now dropped for the third day in a row.

Despite the dip in new cases, Illinois surpassed two grim milestones on Wednesday, with more than 600,000 cases and more than 11,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health had not reported fewer than 10,000 new daily coronavirus cases since Nov. 5, and since then had seen six days with at least 12,000 new cases, including a record 15,415 new cases on Nov. 13.

The state is now averaging 11,846 new cases per day over the past week, down slightly from Tuesday’s average of 12,381. Cases have surged since early October, when Illinois averaged 2,052 new cases per day during the first seven days of the month.

In addition to the new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, the state also reported 140 additional deaths, which was only the third time Illinois reported more than 100 deaths in one day since late May.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 606,771 coronavirus cases, including 11,014 deaths.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois now stands at 11.9%, the third day in a row that metric has dropped. However, it’s still more than triple the rate at the start of October, when the case positivity rate was 3.5%.

As of Tuesday night, 5,953 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, a new record. The state’s hospitalization numbers have risen every day for more than three weeks, and have been above 5,000 for eight days in a row, after never reaching that level during the first wave of the pandemic.

Illinois is averaging 5,561 coronavirus hospitalizations per day over the last week, up from an average of about 1,500 per day at the start of October. During the first wave of the pandemic, the state peaked at an average of 4,822 hospitalizations per day in early May.

