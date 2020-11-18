CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a five year capital plan with a focus on infrastructure, public safety and economic development.
Some key elements in the multibillion dollar plan are the repair or replacement of bridges, shoreline, inaccessible sidewalks as well as street resurfacing and lighting.
Also included improved transportation and investments in the south and west corridors that include streetscapes, facility improvements and public art.
There’s also a high priority on the hiring of minority women-owned and local businesses for city projects as well as and comprehensive outreach for education and support for those businesses.
