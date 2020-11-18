CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was arrested after a carjacking attempt near the Eden’s Expressway Tuesday night.
Police said a man with a gun approached a 21-year-old man standing outside of his Chevy Camaro in a parking lot at Foster and Elston avenues. A 19-year-old woman was sitting in the car.
The gunman demanded the keys, entered the car, but was unable to drive the car. He fired a shot into the air and then ran away.
Chicago police officers chased him down after he ran across the Edens Expressway. Officers arrested the man near the bushes off the expressway.
The gunman was taken to a hospital with leg pain. Charges are pending, police said.
The victims were not injured.
