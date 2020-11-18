CHICAGO (CBS)– Multiple businesses were broken into overnight in River Forest.
Valenti Cleaners and Byline Bank were among the targets all on Lake Street. Crews are working to clear the shattered glass from windows and doors.
A business owner told CBS 2 a cinderblock was used to break the windows.
