DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:River Forest

CHICAGO (CBS)– Multiple businesses were broken into overnight in River Forest.

Valenti Cleaners and Byline Bank were among the targets all on Lake Street. Crews are working to clear the shattered glass from windows and doors.

A business owner told CBS 2 a cinderblock was used to break the windows.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 